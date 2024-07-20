Is this bus shelter on Arcot Road safe for commuters?

Metro Rail work has whipped up almost every conceivable variant of the makeshift bus shelter. Recall the thatched roof bus shelter on Royapettah High Road just a whistling distance from Luz Church Road.

Or the shelter that improvised upon an already existing platform at a fuel station on Westcott Road. Usually marked by crude designs with functionality overriding every other consideration, these bus shelters are received with the least degree of critical thinking. Because these shelters usually arrive after commuters had spent a season out in the open, defenceless against the heat and monsoonal or erratic showers.

Commuters at a makeshift bus stop on Arcot Road in the Kodambakkam region speak in character when their thoughts about its location is sought. “No problem. Earlier, we had to wait without a shelter,” one of them sums up the collective sentiment. This makeshift bus stop — a replacement for the Power House bus stop — is “stranded” in the middle of the road (one-way) with unidirectional traffic gliding past on both sides.

Among the busiest sections of Arcot Road, it is marked by the presence of Greater Chennai Corporation’s Vadapalani public health centre.

“With metal sheets coaxed into a roof and metal boards into a bench, the bus shelter sits under the shadow of a Metro Rail pillar. For protection, stone barricades are lined up along the bus shelter’s rear”

With metal sheets coaxed into a roof and metal boards into a bench, the bus shelter sits under the shadow of a Metro Rail pillar. For protection, stone barricades are lined up along the bus shelter’s rear.

The bus shelter might bring a smile to passersby, but is it entirely safe for users, notwithstanding the concrete barricades? Compared to the other sections of Arcot Road that have also undergone traffic changes, this one allows vehicles to move at a clip. Getting to the bus shelter in the middle of the road is fraught with risk for commuters.