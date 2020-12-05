Is this area an accident spot?

Visitors to Mirsahibpet market in Royapettah complain of poor road conditions

Mirsahibpet market at Peters Road in Royapettah, a go-to place for those looking to buy alternative medicines, among other things, often has visitors coming face-to-face with the fact walking on the stretch around it is fraught with risk.

The stretch is narrow; and the speed breakers on both ends lack zebra markings. The steel median on the stretch should be extended further, and a provision for parking has to be created, say motorists.

A motorcyclist who takes this stretch frequently points out that the problems plaguing this road are months-old. “It all began after a road-cut work was carried out on the stretch outside the market. The surface of the road was filled with concrete, but it was done so badly that it resembled a badly-constructed speed breaker. Those battling a back pain will see their problem aggravated, if they take this road,” says the motorcyclist.

Those working at the shops in the area point out that on an average, every day, at least two motorcyclists have a fall hitting this “speed bump”. The stretch provides access to major neighbourhoods in the region. There is a raft of landmark buildings, much-visited and therefore contributing to the traffic congestion on the stretch.

At present, traffic police personnel can be spotted at the Big Mosque intersection opposite the Ice House police station, but not near the market area.

“Widening of the stormwater drains on the stretch has only helped local traders as they have extended their shops, forcing pedestrians to walk on the carriageway. Through the day, there is chaotic traffic near the market,” says Mohammad Afsar, a motorist from Royapettah.

“Steps will be taken to ease the traffic flow on the stretch around the market soon,” say police sources.