Is the water at home safe for drinking?

On an average, every day 60 households and organisations visit Chennai Metropolitian Water Supply and Sewage Board’s water-testing laboratory at Kilpauk to get their drinking water tested.

Water samples taken from borewells and wells are brought to the laboratory to be tested on various parameters including colour, odour, turbidity, pH, total dissolved solids, total hardness base, calcium, magnesium, chloride, total alkalinity, ammonia, nitrite, fluoride, sulphate, iron and oxygen absorbed at four hours and phosphate content.

The samples are collected between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on all working days.

The water should come in a specified volume and be in a white plastic container. While households/ apartments/commercial users need to bring two litres of the water sample, testing of water at a construction site requires five litres to be brought.

After the samples are handed over to the laboratory, it takes two weeks for the report to see the light and as per the consumer’s request, the results might be sent online.

In a majority of the cases, samples would reveal the source of contamination to be either the sump or the overhead tank. CMWSSB recommends that sumps and overhead tanks be cleaned twice a year by using bleaching powder to check accumulation of sediments and algae.

Consumers that have nagging doubts about their test reports can contact hydrologists at 044-28458899.

While CMWSSB does not recommend any fixed number of times that one could get their drinking water source tested, it is best to go in for a re-test when doubts about water quality linger.

The lab is located at 15/18, Water Works Ave, Aspiran Garden Colony, Kilpauk.

