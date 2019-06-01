Is Rettai Eri on its way to wearing its best look ever?

The restoration of Rettai Eri (as known as Retteri) as well as the improvement of existing facilities at the lake seem to have picked up momentum. For a week now, workers with the Water Resources Department (WRD), a wing of the Public Works Department, are seen painting the low parapet wall on the bunds of the waterbody. The lake is bifurcated by Grand Northern Trunk Road, and it is said that it derives its name for this topographical feature.

As part of a restoration exercise, the lake was cleared of vegetation and its bunds were strengthened. Desilting was also carried out on both sides of the lake. The facelift is part of efforts to rejuvenate waterbodies in the region, including Ambattur and Korattur.

“The lake was deepened after it was rid of water hyacinth, especially in the central section of the lake,” says a PWD official.

The lake draws a large number of birds. Residents are particularly struck by the presence of the common tailor bird, the purple-rumped sunbird and the Asian openbill stork.

Rettai Eri gets its annual inflow from the Red Hills reservoir and overflows from Korattur lake during monsoon. Despite being a perennial waterbody, the lake is not used for water extraction and is allowed to help recharge the water table in region.

As per the plan, the lake is being given a facelift with facilities that include a walker’s pathway, seating arrangements, LED lights, fencing along the bund, a small children's park in the bund area, water taps, toilets, avenue trees around the lake area and boating. The highlight of the improvement works so far is the creation of a new tiled pathway.

As part of the restoration drive, encroachments including huts on the bunds were removed. Illegal inlets created for discharge of sewage water into the lake were plugged, says WRD sources.

“The entire restoration work will be carried out in a phased manner. Continuous flow of visitors especially walkers will prevent miscreants from misusing the lake. Adequate security will also be provided to ensure safety of the visitors,” said a PWD official.