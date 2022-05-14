Is it time to have a sharper third eye?

Resident welfare associations across Chennai are bringing their CCTV systems up to date

Last month, members of Sundara Murthy Vinayagar Koil Street in Triplicane were convinced that the CCTV system had to be upgraded after a two-wheeler went missing from the area. Although the bike was found after a long search by the police, the CCTV camera could not capture the thief’s image due to poor image quality.

A growing number of resident welfare associations in Chennai are revisiting their closed circuit television (CCTV) surveillance systems to see if they are past their sell-by date. Or, if they could be replaced with the latest technology.

IP-based cameras that are wireless and make it possible to view goings-on in real-time from any location are an adaptation. So are CCTVs with storage on cloud.

Committee members of Anna Nagar Western Extension Residents Welfare Association (Phase II) have so far collected ₹ 6 lakh from its residents to give the surveillance system in the colony an overhaul.

In 2011, the Association invested in 16 CCTV cameras to watch over the roads and junctions in the colony. Over the years, the cameras have been effective in checking vehicular thefts, but the Association has had to dig deep into its pockets to keep these gadgets working. A maintenance contractor was engaged.

“During Vardah in 2016, some of the cameras stopped working and we had to spend ₹ 2 lakh to take up the repair work,” says V Rajagopal, president of the Association.

Over the years, finding spare parts for the cameras had also become a challenge. Rajagopal makes a mention of cameras that used to rotate 180 degrees, now these have now become obsolete as sourcing spare parts for them is a challenge.

At the recent annual general body meeting, members decided to upgrade the CCTV surveillance system. The JJ Nagar police personnel joined one of these meetings.

The Association has estimated the total cost of fixing 32 cameras to be ₹12 lakh.

“Once we get ₹ 8 lakh, we plan to start the work,” says Rajagopal. The colony has more than 170 houses and each family has been asked to contribute ₹ 10,000.

“Fifty houses have already made their contribution; some have given ₹ 50,000 too,” he says.

The Association is planning to install IP-based cameras that will be able to capture the details of number plates.

All the three and two-road junctions and the entry and exit points will have the ‘third eye’.

Jeth Nagar Residents Association in Mandaveli is also planning to invest in additional CCTV cameras with IP features.

Recurring costs

Many resident association members say maintaining CCTV cameras is a recurring expense and eats a significant amount from the budget on account of maintenance.

In 2016, Krishnapuram Residents Association in Ambattur spent ₹4.5 lakh in installing 21 CCTV cameras across the colony. “One year later, we spent ₹50,000 towards repairing them as natural calamities had hugely damaged the wires. Six months later, we spent ₹30, 000,” says S. Muralikrishna, patron of the Association.

“Our annual subscription is ₹120 and over the last two years due to the pandemic we did not collect the amount from our residents. Some of our cameras are not working but we are unsure how many will want to shell out money for security and surveillance unless it involves them personally,” says Muralikrishna.

Similarly, the residents association of Sundara Murthy Vinayagar Koil Street installed 24 high-definition CCTV cameras across its streets in 2016. However, damage to the cameras on account of calamities has caused residents to bear the cost of maintenance.

The association is planning to upgrade its digital video recorder (DVR) by installing a server-like setup where the images can be saved on the cloud.

Just before the local body elections, the Federation of Rajakilpakkam Residents Welfare Association replaced 36 cameras that had gone kaput. There are 134 CCTV cameras bought from the investment made by 33 associations under the Federation. “We knew residents would not be enthusiastic about making a contribution, so we got our president V Chandran to meet the cost of the exercise, which was ₹3.5 lakh,” says V Seetharaman, secretary of the Federation.

A few years ago, L.Sundararaman, president, Chitlapakkam Muthulakshmi Nagar Welfare Association, wrote to the state government asking that it share the expense of maintaining the cameras.

The line of reasoning: Does it not benefit the police department too, helping them nab the culprits.

At Muthulakshmi Nagar, the Association installed cameras in seven location with contribution coming in from members and through sponsorship.