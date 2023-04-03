Irumbuliyur residents demand pedestrian overbridge across the railway track

April 03, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

With the level-crossing closed, the residents of eastern and western parts of Irumbuliyur near Tambaram are demanding pedestrian overbridge with escalators.

In the absence of such a facility, the residents, who want to avoid a detour of 3 km, illegally cross the busy railway tracks resulting in several accidents. At least three persons lost their lives in accidents at the spot in the last one month, according to activists of the locality.

With the eastern side of the Irumbuliyur having several residential localities, the residents are put to hardship in reaching the G.S.T. Road as also those living in the western parts who wish to visit the temples on the other side.

S. Indiran, councillor of the Tambaram Corporation, said the construction of the flyover on G.S.T. Road, the closure of the level-crossing blocked access to the interior parts of Irumbuliyur from G.S.T. Road. Adding to the woes of the residents is the construction of a compound wall at the closed level-crossing.

Several representations made to the elected representatives and railway officials by the residents have gone in vain, the councillor said. The representations by Mr. Indiran to Tambaram MLA S.R. Raja citing various accidents because of trespassing of tracks has borne fruit with senior officials of Tambaram Corporation and Chennai division of the Southern Railway making a spot visit to study the feasibility of building a pedestrian overbridge.

A senior official of the Southern Railway said an inspection has been carried out on the technical feasibility of building a pedestrian overbridge.