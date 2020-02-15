Irular community in Tiruttani struggles for basic facilities

Every night, 15 children from the Irular community in Veeraganallur panchayat near Tiruttani gather around a lamp post to study. After a while, 60 families from the community sit around the same lamp post and have dinner — this is the plight of the Irular families who were relocated from the adjacent Thadur village in Tiruttani six months ago since they were living near a waterbody.

“Till date, we have been living in huts without water, power, transport or medical facilities. All families have dinner under the lamp post,” said B. Sekhar, ward member of the Thadur panchayat, who is part of the community.

V. Anthony, CPI(M) member, who is working with the community, said the relocation had affected the livelihood of the families. “Most of them are agricultural labourers. Their Aadhar cards, voter IDs, ration cards and other documents have addresses of their previous dwelling units. All families desire to return to Thadur village,” he said.

Mr. Anthony said that houses were being built for nine families. “Construction has begun, and the remaining are living in huts,” he said.

C. Khader Basha, Veeraganallur panchayat president, said that since there were no buses, the children from the Irular community were forced to walk to school. “Other villagers also face the same problem. We even passed a gram sabha resolution to improve bus service. We also a need a primary health centre. Now we have to travel 10 km to Tiruttani for quality treatment,” he said.

Mr. Basha added that they had made arrangements for water for the Irular settlement. “We have dug a borewell and the 60 families will not face any water problems,” he said.

A local administration official said that power supply would be provided in the coming days.