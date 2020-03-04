Irregularities surface in ticket sales at Parthasarathy temple

Irregularities have reportedly surfaced in the sale and printing of special tickets for the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at the Sri Parthasarathy Swamy temple here. A little over ₹1.50 lakh received from the sale of 300-odd tickets, priced at ₹500 each, that was supposed to be paid into the bank account of the temple on January 6 this year, has not been done so far, sources in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department said.

They added that since the tickets were sold on the previous day, the amount should have been paid into the account on the very next day. “Income from tickets for archana, special darshan, thaligai, prasadam and other heads to the temple must be collected till late evening and paid into the temple account the next morning,” a source explained. Since the responsibility to pay the amount lies with the executive officer in-charge at that time, a show cause notice has been served on the official questioning the delay.

Apart from the 3,000 special tickets printed by the temple authorities after obtaining permission from the Commissioner, unusually this year another 2,800 special tickets were printed. “The printer has submitted the bill for clearance. But it has been kept on hold since it does not have the sanction from the Commissioner,” explained another source.

Narayanan, a devotee, questioned as to how the executive officer could get another batch printed. “Tickets were sold in black for up to ₹2,000 per ticket by certain persons even late at night on January 5. But genuine devotees were allowed to get only one ticket per person on production of Aadhaar card. People started coming to the temple much before the actual issuance of tickets. The family of the EO was exclusively present during the vishwaroopa darshan on Vaikunta Ekadasi. She was transferred out twice but she kept coming back to the temple using undue influence,” he alleged.

He also claimed that there were irregularities in the maintenance of accounts of vasthrams (cloth) presented by devotees to adorn the idols. “One staff member, who was caught twice and suspended earlier for not maintaining the vasthrams, silver and gold utensils, was involved in it again this time. He was charging ₹2500 for pushpa angi but the bill amount was ₹500. This person is involved in many irregularities,” he alleged demanding that action be taken against errant officials and temple employees involved in such issues. A source in the HR and CE explained that the temple staff had been placed under suspension.