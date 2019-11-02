‘Irregular garbage collection turing Perumbakkam into dump yard’

Nesamani Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association in Perumbakkam have urged the authorities of the Perumbakkam Town Panchayat to deploy adequate conservancy staff to collect waste from houses, apartments and commercial establishments. The residents claim that waste is collected only once in 15 to 20 days.

According to N.K. Raja, president of Nesamani Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, waste should be collected once in a week from residents and shops. “The panchayat says it is facing a staff crunch and conservancy workers are sent only once in 15 to 20 days. Irregular collection of waste has resulted in our streets becoming dump yards. Some residents are throwing trash on the streets and vacant plots. The trash piles are attracting stray dogs and mosquitoes. The unhygienic condition of the neighbourhood is a serious health hazard,” he says.

Residents also complain about non-functional street lights in Perumbakkam. The street lights in Kailash Nagar, Mookambigai Nagar, Perumal Nagar, Rathinam Nagar, Nookampalayam Main Road and Varadhapuram have not been burning for months. “When we complain to the panchayat officials, they always claim shortage of staff. The residents are having a tough time to walk on the streets after sunset and it’s even worse for motorists who are forced to drive in the dark. The panchayat should immediately hire additional electricians and line men if it wants to help the residents,” says another resident.

Raja also want the village administrative officer (VAO) to be present in his office on two working days in week. The residents recently sent a petition to the Kancheepuram Collectorate seeking a directive to the VAO. “The VAO is a field officer. However, he is the signing authority on important documents and without him being present in the office, the residents are having difficulty in obtaining birth and death certificates, patta documents, and monetary assistance and other government benefits,” he adds.

Another demand of the residents is for the panchayat authorities to take strict action against residents and shopkeepers who use single-use plastic bags. “Despite a state-wide ban that came into force on January 1 this year, plastic bags seem to have resurfaced on a large-scale in Perumbakkam. Officials should conduct regular inspections in shops and confiscate the banned plastic. Violators should be slapped with a hefty fine. We raised the issue with the officials from the Kancheepuram Collectorate during the gram sabha meeting held on October 2 and are hoping that action will be taken,” says Raja.