Iron piece removed from man’s eye at Rajan Eye Care Hospital

CHENNAI

04 October 2021 00:57 IST

A 48-year-old man underwent surgery to remove a piece of iron from his eye at a private hospital recently. Luckily, his retina survived, ensuring that he did not lose sight.

The man, a two-wheeler mechanic from Nellore, sustained the injury in his right eye while repairing a motorcycle. A large iron piece measuring 13 mm got lodged in his right eye.

“We operated on him on Thursday. While he was working on a motorcycle, the iron piece went into his eye like a missile. The entire eye was disorganised. Every tissue was injured. He had a cornea and scleral tear, a cataract and vitreous haemorrhage, endophthalmitis (infection in the eye) and a large intraocular foreign body,” said Mohan Rajan of Rajan Eye Care Hospital, who led the team that operated on the man.

“When we did the scan we never thought it would be so big. During the operation, we found that the iron piece had impacted the retina. We had difficulty removing it. Fortunately, the retina was fairly okay. The patient is showing signs of improvement as the retina has reattached and the cornea has started clearing,” he said.

The entire surgery, which would have cost the patient around ₹2 lakh, was done free of cost under the Rotary Scheme and the Chennai Vision Charitable Trust. “We discharged him on Saturday, and he has returned to Nellore,” he added.

Dr. Mohan said people such as mechanics, carpenters, welders and those employed in industries should wear eye protection to avoid foreign bodies from injuring their eyes. “It all happens in a second and there is no time to react,” he said.

Dr. Mohan was assisted by refractive surgeon Sujatha Mohan, senior vitreo-retinal consultant Manoj Khatri and J. Jeenendhar Gothi, head of anaesthesiology.

The patient would have to return after six months for further treatment.