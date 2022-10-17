Iris-based authentication launched in ration shops

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 17, 2022 22:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A consumer providing intelligent retinal imaging system (IRIS) registration the Triplicane Urban Cooperative Society (TUCS) shop in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Monday launched Iris-based scanners for Aadhaar authentication at fair price shops for issuing commodities. These scanners would be made available in addition to fingerprint-based authentication system at the shops.

“The idea is to ensure unhindered supply of commodities. The Iris-based scanners could be used for consumers whose fingerprints have changed over the years,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Initially, these are to be made available in shops in Chennai and Ariyalur. Food Secretary J. Radhakrishnan was present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
food security

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app