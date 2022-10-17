Chennai

Iris-based authentication launched in ration shops

A consumer providing intelligent retinal imaging system (IRIS) registration the Triplicane Urban Cooperative Society (TUCS) shop in Chennai on Monday.

A consumer providing intelligent retinal imaging system (IRIS) registration the Triplicane Urban Cooperative Society (TUCS) shop in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Monday launched Iris-based scanners for Aadhaar authentication at fair price shops for issuing commodities. These scanners would be made available in addition to fingerprint-based authentication system at the shops.

“The idea is to ensure unhindered supply of commodities. The Iris-based scanners could be used for consumers whose fingerprints have changed over the years,” he said.

Initially, these are to be made available in shops in Chennai and Ariyalur. Food Secretary J. Radhakrishnan was present.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
food security
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2022 10:14:39 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/iris-based-authentication-launched-in-ration-shops/article66023084.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY