Iris-based authentication launched in ration shops

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Monday launched Iris-based scanners for Aadhaar authentication at fair price shops for issuing commodities. These scanners would be made available in addition to fingerprint-based authentication system at the shops.

“The idea is to ensure unhindered supply of commodities. The Iris-based scanners could be used for consumers whose fingerprints have changed over the years,” he said.

Initially, these are to be made available in shops in Chennai and Ariyalur. Food Secretary J. Radhakrishnan was present.