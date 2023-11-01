HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Irina, Chennai Customs dog, retires

November 01, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau,Sunitha S 10089

After an outstanding service for two years, Chennai Customs detector dog ‘Irina’ has retired, following an illness.

Irina, which was in the Customs K-9 squad, was part of many successful operations earlier this year, the Customs said in a press release. “Her unwavering commitment and prompt duty attendance were integral to the K-9 squad’s success. Sadly, her illness has led to her early retirement,” it said.

Two specialised wildlife detection dogs will now be a part of this team after Irina’s retirement. These measures have been taken to prevent smuggling of narcotic drugs and wildlife species, and the two dogs will help in detecting wildlife animals and other contraband, the press release added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.