Irina, Chennai Customs dog, retires

November 01, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

After an outstanding service for two years, Chennai Customs detector dog ‘Irina’ has retired, following an illness.

Irina, which was in the Customs K-9 squad, was part of many successful operations earlier this year, the Customs said in a press release. “Her unwavering commitment and prompt duty attendance were integral to the K-9 squad’s success. Sadly, her illness has led to her early retirement,” it said.

Two specialised wildlife detection dogs will now be a part of this team after Irina’s retirement. These measures have been taken to prevent smuggling of narcotic drugs and wildlife species, and the two dogs will help in detecting wildlife animals and other contraband, the press release added.