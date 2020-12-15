Villagers set fire to bus as biker dies in accident

Irate villagers on Monday torched a staff bus belonging to a private firm after a motorcyclist was fatally injured in an accident involving the bus, at Pattabiram.

At 6 p.m. on Monday, Karthik, 42, a political party functionary was riding his bike from Pattabiram to Amuthamedu on Thandurai Amman Road which connects with the Minjur-Vandalur radial road. The staff bus, which was coming in the opposite direction from Tiruttani, hit his vehicle. In the impact, he fell from his vehicle and was grievously injured. On seeing the accident, his relatives from Amuthamedu, threw stones on the bus and set it on fire. The staff who were travelling in the bus escaped.

Police reached the spot and the irate public dispersed from the spot. Karthik died at a private hospital, said police.

Pattabiram police have registered a case.