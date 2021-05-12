Chennai

Iranian national without passport arrested in Ennore

The police on Wednesday arrested an Iranian national roaming in Chennai without a passport.

According to sources, the police control room on Wednesday morning received information from a person stating that a man was roaming with a guitar aimlessly on the sea shore in Thalankuppam, Ennore. Personnel who went there caught him and brought him to the police station.

The man was identified as Aras Dinarvant, 39, from Iran. He told the police he had reached the country in 2018 on a tourist visa.

He toured Delhi, Goa and then reached Mamallapuram two months ago where he allegedly lost his passport. He claimed to have survived by the playing guitar and singing in public places. The police arrested him for offences under the provisions of the Passport Act and remanded him in judicial custody.

