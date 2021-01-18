Iranian film festival set to begin today

Alliance Française of Madras is venue

The Indo-Cine Appreciation Foundation, in association with the Culture House of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mumbai, is organising an Iranian Film Festival from January 18 to 20 and on January 28 and 29 in the city.

The films will be screened at the Alliance Française of Madras in Nungambakkam. The screenings will begin at 6 p.m. on all days. The film Under the Smoky Roof will be screened on January 18. Azar Shahdokht Parviz & Others and M for Mother will be screened on January 19 and 20 respectively.

On January 28, Hush! The Girls are Not Yelling will be screened and Track 143 will be screened on January 29.

For details, contact 9840151956 or 8939022618.