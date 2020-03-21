Chennai

Iranian couple held for cheating

An Iranian couple facing theft and cheating charges have been lodged in Central Prison, Puzhal, after being examined by doctors for COVID-19.

To prevent the spread of the virus to its personnel and inmates in the jail, the Prison Department has brought in a series of measures.

Ali Safar, 58, and his wife were arrested by the Thanjavur police for allegedly cheating a shopkeeper and stealing money from him. They were ordered to be remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court for 15 days. They were examined by authorities in Thanjavur for symptoms of COVID-19.

