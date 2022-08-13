IPS Probationers undertake study tour in TN 

Probationary IPS officers with Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 21 IPS (Indian Police Service) probationers including five women from Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA), Hyderabad have been undertaking a study-cum-cultural tour in Tamil Nadu, as part of their basic course training from August 8 to 13.

The probationers hail from Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam and Jammu & Kashmir.

The objective of the tour is to enable the probationers have a glimpse of professional police practices followed in the State and to visit places of professional, cultural and environmental interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

They called on Director General of Police /Head of Police Force, C. Sylendra Babu, Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai City Police Shankar Jiwal, and other senior officers of Tamil Nadu Police.

Mr. Babu briefed them about Tamil Nadu Police organizational set up, law and order, other policing issues, handling of cyber crimes, professional aspects and recent initiatives, especially the drive against drugs campaign in educational institutions.