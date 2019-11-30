IPS officers transferred

Several IPS officers were transferred, including H.M. Jayaraman, Inspector-General of Police, Enforcement, Chennai who will take charge as Additional Commissioner in Chennai.

Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay, Superintendent of Police and Aide De Camp to the Governor, Raj Bhavan, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mylapore, according to a press release. A. Jayalakshmi, who was serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mylapore, will now take charge as Superintendent of Police, Cyber Cell, CB CID, Chennai.

V. Varadharaju, Inspector-General of Police, Central Zone, Tiruchi, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, in the place of A. Amalraj who has been posted as Inspector-General of Police, Central Zone, Tiruchi.