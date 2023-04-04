IPS Officers’ Association urges media discretion in Ambasamudram ‘torture’ case

April 04, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - CHENNAI/MADURAI

The Tamil Nadu Chapter of IPS Officers’ Association has entreated the media to exercise discretion on publication of the news regarding allegation of custodial torture against IPS officer Balveer Singh till the completion of the enquiry.

According to a statement released by TNIPSA president Abhash Kumar on Tuesday, ‘it is observed that various forms of media are covering the above matter in a selective manner. Further, various vested interests are being propagated in social media to influence evidence, witnesses, investigating agencies and the public’.

Such biased and pre-judged reporting may adversely affect the ongoing investigation, the statement said.

Pointing to the independent enquiry under PSO 151 and suo motu notice by the State Human Rights Commission to investigate the matter, the TNIPSA president stressed the need for impartial administration of justice.

People’s Watch, a Madurai-based NGO, has taken strong objection to the statement.

In a press statement, People’s Watch Executive Director Henri Tiphagne said it was an appalling statement in a country where freedom of expression and opinion was upheld as a fundamental right.

He asked what the Association would have to say about police parading ‘alleged criminals’ before the media many times even before an FIR was registered.

“Have you verified the existence of the CCTV footage at the police stations?. Why have you not verified the reasons behind keeping two juveniles in the police station under custody?. Does the Association not know that the victims, in this case, belong to various communities, including SC/ST, and some of them were selectively abused by the officials using their caste?,” Mr. Tiphagne asked.