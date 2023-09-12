ADVERTISEMENT

IPS officer transferred following crowd management fiasco at A.R. Rahman’s concert in Chennai

September 12, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Deepa Sathyan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Law and Order), Pallikaranai, under whose jurisdiction the venue of the concert falls, was placed in the ‘compulsory wait’ category

The Hindu Bureau

Multiple fans complained of overcrowding and chaos at the concert in Chennai, held on Sunday, September 10, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Deepa Sathyan, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was transferred, following the mismanagement of crowds at A.R. Rahman’s ‘Marakkuma Nenjan’ concert, which took place on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at the Adityaram Palace grounds on East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai.

Ms. Sathyan was the Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Law and Order), Pallikaranai, under the Tambaram City Police Commissionerate, under whose jurisdiction, the venue of the concert falls. She has now been placed under the ‘compulsory wait’ category at the office of the Director General of Police (DGP)/ Head of Police Force, until further orders, as per an official notification.

On Monday, the Tambaram police had begun inquiries into reports of overcrowding at the concert and chaotic traffic on ECR.

The T.N. government on Tuesday, also transferred another IPS officer, Disha Mittal from the post of Joint Commissioner of Police, (Law and Order), Greater Chennai City Police and placed her too, under the ‘compulsory wait’ category.

In another transfer, Adarsh Pachera, an IPS officer, was transferred from the post of Superintendent of Police (SP), Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Cell, Chennai and was posted as SP/ Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Tirunelveli City.

