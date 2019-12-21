IPS officer acquitted in extortion, bribery case

A special court on Friday acquitted IPS officer G. Sampath Kumar and three other bookies in a case booked against them by the Crime Branch CID, for allegedly extorting and receiving bribe from bookies who were involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting scam in 2013.

Mr. Sampath Kumar, a 1997-batch officer, was placed under suspension, pending inquiry in February 2014, based on a special report of the CB-CID, which alleged that he extorted ₹60 lakh from the accused in the betting case.

According to the prosecution, he had conspired with Mahendra Singh Ranka, one of the suspected bookies, who extorted money from other bookies involved in the IPL betting case. Later, his suspension order was revoked on completion of enquiry last year.

Failure to prove

The case against Mr. Sampath Kumar and the bookies was pending at the special court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Delivering the judgment, the special judge, J. Om Prakash, said the court came to a conclusion that the prosecution, from the evidence submitted to the court, had miserably failed to prove its case against the accused.