IPD Orthopaedic Centre celebrates alumni M.K. Sridhar and Malathi Holla

March 23, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The IPD Orthopaedic (IPDO) Centre, a unit of the Andhra Mahila Sabha, celebrated the lifetime achievements of its alumni and Padma Shri awardees M.K. Sridhar and Malathi Holla on Saturday.

Mr. Sridhar, founder-chancellor of Chanakya University, Bengaluru, recollected his experience as a resident at the IPDO and attributed his growth as an educator and administrator to the strong foundation laid by the centre in his early years. “I learnt how to approach problems and find solutions, be it any problem,” he said, adding that he also learnt the importance of working as a team through camaraderie with other students at the Centre.

The IPDO, started by Hanumanth Rao as an institution for persons affected by polio, now works with persons with intellectual challenges. “In 1962 when I joined, this was the most innovative institution in the country. There was no [other] place where education, medical treatment, and boarding and lodging were given under one roof,” said Mr. Sridhar.

Ms. Holla, wheelchair-bound para athlete and founder of Mathru Foundation, said although the IPDO was strict in disciplining students, it instilled several values in them — the value of food, time, and life. Ms. Holla, an Arjuna awardee, went on to say that the support given by teachers and staff at the centre was crucial in shaping her life and had put her in a position to help others as well. “What we learnt here, we want to give back to society,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.