IOT-enabled compact sewage treatment plants on display at Water Expo

Over 200 exhibitors from 10 countries showcase about 3,000 products related to water and wastewater sector at the three-day event organised by Water Today, a monthly magazine

February 23, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Governor and Lt. Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan being shown around the stalls at the 16th edition of the Water Expo which was inaugurated in Chennai on Thursday.

Telangana Governor and Lt. Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan being shown around the stalls at the 16th edition of the Water Expo which was inaugurated in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The 16th edition of Water Expo that brings together various solutions and latest technologies in water and wastewater sectors under one roof was inaugurated at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, on Thursday.

With over 200 exhibitors, including from 10 other countries, the three-day event organised by Water Today, a monthly publication and knowledge sharing platform, will showcase about 3,000 products related to water and wastewater sector.

Although meant for business visitors, the expo offers solutions for domestic consumers as well. The highlight of this year’s exhibition is smart solutions to operate and monitor water and wastewater units.

Compact sewage treatment plants with a capacity of as low as two kilo litres a day and up to 70 kilo litres a day with promise of low maintenance and electricity cost are showcased at the event. These smart STPs use IOT-enabled system for real time monitoring and alerts through various devices.

Smart solutions

Exhibitors have showcased various products from fully automated STPs with German technology using less space, Japanese domestic wastewater treatment system constructed underground to submersible pumps used in STPs and solutions for zero liquid discharge. Products for decomposing waste from septic tanks were on display.

Manufacturers of products using a wide variety of technologies in water sector have put up stalls. Besides industrial reverse osmosis components, digital meters, pumps, pipelines and water filtration technology, there are sensors to measure various water parameters like pH and turbidity in water. There are devices and software for online water quality monitoring and paperless data recorders.

Visitors get a glimpse of models showcasing smart water solutions like ultrasonic level detectors for water level in storage tanks and water purifiers customised according to requirements and capacity.

Ramya Narayanan, senior editor of Water Today, said there had been a rise in demand for smart water and wastewater solutions using IOT and artificial intelligence enabled systems for operation and monitoring after COVID-19 pandemic.

With more industries implementing reuse and recycling process, many varieties of storage tanks such as glass infused and sectional tanks are being manufactured.

“We have start-ups showcasing products this year. Government engineers may participate in the conference as part of the expo,” Ms. Narayanan added.

This year, a food and beverages expo, has been organised.

