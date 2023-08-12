IOG faces short supply of surgical caps, sterile gloves

August 12, 2023 07:21 am | Updated 07:24 am IST - CHENNAI

There has been an acute shortage of surgical caps and an erratic supply of sterile gloves for the past few months at the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (IOG) and Government Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore.

What is more worrying, as a number of hospital staff members confirmed, is the reuse of the disposable single-use surgical caps for patients in operation theatres.

After reliable sources pointed to the short supply of surgical caps from the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) in the last six months, inquiries with a number of healthcare providers at the hospital confirmed that the situation worsened in the last two to three months.

A doctor, speaking on condition of anonymity, said hundreds of surgeries are performed at IOG every month, and 50% to 60% of them are Caesarean section. The rest are sterilisation procedures, open/laparoscopic hysterectomies and diagnostic procedures for infertility.

“Persons, starting from the ward boy who shifts the patients to the operation theatre (OT), to technicians, surgeons, assistants, anaesthetists and nurses wear surgical caps. To prevent hair fall during surgeries, the patients are made to wear caps. It has been nearly six months since we received supplies from TNMSC. If there is a need for 10,000 caps a month, there are only 100 caps. Due to the shortage, patients are being made to wear used caps in the operation theatres that have to be sterile,” the doctor said. The first three months were managed with surgical caps donated during COVID-19, and the situation worsened in the last three months, the doctor added.

Another doctor confirmed that there was a severe shortage of sterile gloves, including those for conducting deliveries. “At times, gloves are being reused after washing in an antiseptic solution. This raises the risk of infections for patients.”

Doctors pointed out that at least 10% of women, who had undergone Caesarean section, had to undergo re-suturing because of wound infections. Surgeons, a doctor said, usually wear double gloves. Now, some of them use single gloves owing to the short supply.

“There is an insufficient supply of masks, sterile gloves and caps. We initially managed with the masks that we received during the COVID-19 pandemic; but, now, we either buy on our own or do not wear one. It is extremely difficult to manage as the supply of sterile gloves is inadequate. For instance, if we need 100, we get only 10,” a nurse said. Postgraduate medical students were purchasing masks for them as well as for patients in some cases.

A doctor raised the need to streamline supplies from TNMSC. “It is becoming difficult to manage. Sterile glove supplies come in batches and not as per our requirements. Take the size, for instance. Sometimes, we get gloves measuring 6.5 inches and at other times 7.5 inches,” he said. Certain other issues also plague the hospital. One is water supply and another is hitches in air conditioning in the operation theatres, hospital workers said.

Hospital authorities denied the reuse of caps and gloves. “The required consumables are being purchased with the funds generated through the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme,” an authority said.

