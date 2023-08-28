IOCL to launch new hose for commercial users soon

August 28, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Indian oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) will soon launch a black high-pressure hose for commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) users, including restaurants and catering establishments.

The hose, developed by the company’s R&D division, has undergone 20 tests at the LPG Equipment Research Centre in Bengaluru, completed all certifications and is being mass produced by different vendors across the country.

Officials said vendors had been chosen through an expression of interest. Vendors, whose products suited the requirements and passed the tests, have been asked to produce them. The hoses would be available soon with distributors in different lengths of 3 feet, 4 feet, 5 feet and 6 feet. The hoses confirm to IS9573 standard and are being recommended by IOCL.

The orange hose under the Suraksha brand name can withstand up to 30 bars of pressure whereas the black hose can withstand up to 60 bars. The high pressure hose is necessary as hotels and other commercial establishments have been using non-standard non-certified hoses and regulators so far. They require bigger flame and more heat in view of the large-scale cooking.

Along with the hose, the company has completed the R&D for a variable high pressure regulator, which is awaiting PESO certification. It will have a metre and users would be able to regulate the pressure.