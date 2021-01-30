IOCL, CPCL contribute ₹3.12 cr. for vaccination drive

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CPCL) have contributed ₹3.12 crore for the COVID-19 vaccination programme of the State government as part of their corporate social responsibility initiative.

The funds would be used for procurement of ice-lined refrigerators, deep freezers, walk-in coolers and refrigerated trucks for transportation and storage of vaccines across the State.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between IOCL and CPCL and the State government towards this initiative. P. Jayadevan, executive director and State head, IOCL, signed the MoU with Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan.

IOCL has contributed around ₹10 crore towards COVID-19 vaccination programmes across the country, said a company press release.