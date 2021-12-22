Chennai

IOC outlet in Aavin premises opened

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated a retail fuel outlet of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOC) on Aavin premises in Ambattur. Built at a cost of ₹2.15 crore by IOC, the outlet will be run by Aavin staff.

The public sector oil marketing company had taken the land on lease from the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation, which owns the Aavin brand of dairy products, and will pay them an annual rent. The fuel outlet, which has come up about 400 metres from Aavin’s main gate inside the Ambattur Industrial Estate, will cater to milk lorries.

Aavin runs a similar outlet on its land in Salem. The IOC has tied up with the Prisons Department to run retail outlets manned by prisoners, which were doing well, said sources.

Among those present were Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Nasar, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Secretary Dairy Development T.K. Jawahar, Aavin Managing Director N. Subbaiyan, IOC retail head P. Kumaravel and Tiruvallur Collector Alby John Varghese.


