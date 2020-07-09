Chennai

IOC Athipet LPG plant to reopen shortly

The Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOCL) liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) bottling plant at Athipet near here, which was closed, is likely to resume operations shortly.

The plant was shut after five employees and 31 contract employees tested positive for COVID-19. Sources said the plant had been fumigated as per the directions of the Health department.

The plant, which is functioning at half of its capacity of 45,000 cylinders a day, was bottling 25,000 a day before being closed temporarily. “We are ensuring supplies by sourcing cylinders from our Salem and Tirunelveli bottling plants,” said an official, who added that the plant would commence production on Friday.

