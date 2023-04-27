ADVERTISEMENT

IOB sanctions loans to SHG members

April 27, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - CHENNAI

In addition, the camp also witnessed sanctioning of loans amounting to ₹17.30 lakh to 92 beneficiaries under the Centre-sponsored PM Svanidhi Scheme

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Overseas Bank on Wednesday conducted a special camp to sanction loans worth ₹2.27 crore to members of self help groups (SHGs).

In addition, the camp also witnessed sanctioning of loans amounting to ₹17.30 lakh to 92 beneficiaries under the Centre-sponsored PM Svanidhi Scheme. Under the MSME category, 18 beneficiaries were sanctioned loans amounting to ₹7.78 crore, said a press release here.

Senior Bank officials, Chief Regional Manager Davender Kumar (Chennai-I) and Amit Kumar Shukla (Chennai-II) and Assistant General Managers Pankaj Kumar Singh, Niranjan Kumar and Ramesh Kumar Karn and Chennai District and Lead District Manager Varun Deepak R were present on the occasion.

