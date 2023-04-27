HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IOB sanctions loans to SHG members

In addition, the camp also witnessed sanctioning of loans amounting to ₹17.30 lakh to 92 beneficiaries under the Centre-sponsored PM Svanidhi Scheme

April 27, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Overseas Bank on Wednesday conducted a special camp to sanction loans worth ₹2.27 crore to members of self help groups (SHGs).

In addition, the camp also witnessed sanctioning of loans amounting to ₹17.30 lakh to 92 beneficiaries under the Centre-sponsored PM Svanidhi Scheme. Under the MSME category, 18 beneficiaries were sanctioned loans amounting to ₹7.78 crore, said a press release here.

Senior Bank officials, Chief Regional Manager Davender Kumar (Chennai-I) and Amit Kumar Shukla (Chennai-II) and Assistant General Managers Pankaj Kumar Singh, Niranjan Kumar and Ramesh Kumar Karn and Chennai District and Lead District Manager Varun Deepak R were present on the occasion.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.