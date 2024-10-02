IOB conducts beach clean-up, donates BOVs to Corporation

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) celebrated ‘Swachh Bharat Diwas’ with a cleanliness drive at Besant Nagar Beach on Wednesday (October 2, 2024). The bank’s Managing Director and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava led the initiative, where the employees participated in a large-scale cleanup and took a Swachhta pledge.

In line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, IOB donated two battery-operated vehicles (BOVs) to the Greater Chennai Corporation for garbage collection. The bank also funded a wall painting at a Chennai Primary School near Greams Road, a release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.