IOB conducts beach clean-up, donates BOVs to Corporation

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) celebrated ‘Swachh Bharat Diwas’ with a cleanliness drive at Besant Nagar Beach on Wednesday (October 2, 2024). The bank’s Managing Director and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava led the initiative, where the employees participated in a large-scale cleanup and took a Swachhta pledge.

In line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, IOB donated two battery-operated vehicles (BOVs) to the Greater Chennai Corporation for garbage collection. The bank also funded a wall painting at a Chennai Primary School near Greams Road, a release said.