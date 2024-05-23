Investing time and having healthy conversations with children are key in ensuring a robust society, gender experts said during a panel discussion on ‘Gender Conversations: Male Engagement for Gender Identity’, organised jointly by the U.S. Consulate General, Chennai, Men Against Violence and Abuse (MAVA), Mumbai, and SStraight Circles Foundation, Chennai, here on Thursday.

During the discussion, Harish Sadani, co-founder and executive director of MAVA, spoke about having healthy conversations and investing time in children playing a crucial role in ensuring a robust society. “Gender issues cannot be dealt with in a silo. We have to address it collectively with other forms of inequality in society. The patriarchy imposes a lot of pressure and unrealistic expectations on men to perform and win. Respect and empathy should be taught to children at a young age.”

Kalpana Kannan, Assistant Educational Officer, Greater Chennai Corporation, said the civic body had introduced gender labs and gender clubs in schools under its administration. The headmasters and teachers had been given training on gender sensitisation. The facility has been rolled out in 162 schools and is likely to be extended to other schools in the future.

Sandhiyan Thilagavathy, first volunteer, Aware India Trust, spoke about the multi-generational approach required in gender sensitisation and developing training modules by understanding the target audience and their culture. Sanjesh Mahalingam, lawyer, Madras High Court, spoke widely about various legal aspects and verdicts relating to the subject. Swarna Rajagopalan, founder trustee, The Prajnya Trust, who moderated the event, spoke about gender justice and equality.

In her opening remarks, Stephanie Morimura, Public Affairs Officer, U.S. Consulate, Chennai, stressed the need to spread awareness on gender equality. Virsa Perkins, Chief of the Political and Economic Section, U.S. Consulate General, Chennai, received the first copy of the manual titled Transforming Masculinities: A Guide to Engage Men and Boys for Gender Justice, which was released during the event.

