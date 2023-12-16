ADVERTISEMENT

Investigation on to find out how many obtained fake degree certificates in Chennai: Commissioner

December 16, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Further investigation is on to ascertain how many more had obtained fake certificates and details of those who had migrated after obtaining visas by submitting fake certificates or used the documents for other purposes

R. Sivaraman

City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said a special team arrested two agents involved in fake certificates scam. An interrogation of the duo helped bust the fake centre by name IIISTR in Villivakkam and two persons running it have been arrested. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forgery Investigation Wing of Central Crime Police has launched a probe to find out the number of persons who had obtained fake certificates from an illegal centre run by a duo in Villivakkam. 

The special wing has busted the centre by name IIISTR (Indian Institute Integrated Science & Technology and Research) in Villivakkam, Chennai, which supplied fake educational certificates to two people from Andhra Pradesh who attempted to get visas from the US Consulate, Chennai. 

Police said on November 16, the Assistant Regional Security Officer of U.S Consulate, Chennai preferred a complaint against one visa applicant Kallem Sai Ram Reddy, of Andhra Pradesh who allegedly produced a fake degree certificate of Andhra University, Visakhapatnam as if he had completed BSc Computer Science.  All other certificates submitted by him were found to be fake. Sai Ram Reddy confessed to the police that he did not study the BSc course. Instead, he obtained certificates from agents for ₹1.5 lakh.

Addressing reporters here, City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said a special team arrested the two agents Rusheekesh Reddy, 33, Palamneri, Chithoor district and Dhivakar Reddy, 32, Durga Nagar Colony, Chithoor.

An interrogation of the duo resulted in the busting of fake centre and arrest of the two persons — Mohammed Riyas, 30, of Ayanavaram and Mageshwaran, 40, of Nolambur — running the illegal centre in Villivakkam.

Police seized hard disks, laptops, tabs, mobile phones, printers and more than 500 fake educational certificates of various universities, including one in Vietnam. Mr. Rathore said they were also operating in connivance with other agents in Delhi and Hyderabad. Further investigation is on to find out how many persons had obtained fake certificates and the details of those who had migrated after obtaining visas by submitting fake certificates or used the documents for some other purposes.

