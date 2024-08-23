Investigation on into house break-in at Kanagam 

Taramani Police is investigating a house breaking incident at Periyar Nagar in Kanagam and burglary of 24 sovereigns from there.

The complainant, T.Arumugam, 55, told the police that on August 15, he had gone with family to Chidambaram for a function after locking the house. Three days later, when they returned and they were shocked to find the lock of the door was broken open and burglars had gained access into the house. The locks of two steel bureaus were broken open and things scattered inside the house. The burglars allegedly decamped with over 24 sovereigns of gold jewellery and silver coins and silver rings after breaking open the locks. Based on his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 331(4) (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking after sunset and before sunrise) 305(Theft) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

A senior police officer said, “we have constituted special teams to crack the case.” Further investigation is on.

