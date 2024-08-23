ADVERTISEMENT

Investigation on into house break-in at Kanagam 

Published - August 23, 2024 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Taramani Police is investigating a house breaking incident at Periyar Nagar in Kanagam and burglary of 24 sovereigns from there.

The complainant, T.Arumugam, 55, told the police that on August 15, he had gone with family to Chidambaram for a function after locking the house. Three days later, when they returned and they were shocked to find the lock of the door was broken open and burglars had gained access into the house. The locks of two steel bureaus were broken open and things scattered inside the house. The burglars allegedly decamped with over 24 sovereigns of gold jewellery and silver coins and silver rings after breaking open the locks. Based on his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 331(4) (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking after sunset and before sunrise) 305(Theft) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

A senior police officer said, “we have constituted special teams to crack the case.” Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US