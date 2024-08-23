GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Investigation on into house break-in at Kanagam 

Published - August 23, 2024 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Taramani Police is investigating a house breaking incident at Periyar Nagar in Kanagam and burglary of 24 sovereigns from there.

The complainant, T.Arumugam, 55, told the police that on August 15, he had gone with family to Chidambaram for a function after locking the house. Three days later, when they returned and they were shocked to find the lock of the door was broken open and burglars had gained access into the house. The locks of two steel bureaus were broken open and things scattered inside the house. The burglars allegedly decamped with over 24 sovereigns of gold jewellery and silver coins and silver rings after breaking open the locks. Based on his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 331(4) (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking after sunset and before sunrise) 305(Theft) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

A senior police officer said, “we have constituted special teams to crack the case.” Further investigation is on.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.