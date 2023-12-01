Inundation-prone north Chennai remains largely unaffected

December 01, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

A day after intense overnight rain pounded Chennai, some of the major inundation-prone areas of north Chennai were relatively free of waterlogging on Thursday. However, there were instances of water entering homes in certain parts of Korattur.

Ganeshapuram subway in Vyasarpadi and Perambur subway were free of inundation. Similarly, the flood-prone stretches in Pulianthope – Dr. Ambedkar College Road, Strahans Road, and Demellows Road – had no water stagnation. However, Perambur High Road at Jamalia was partially waterlogged.

The traditionally inundation-prone Angalamman Koil Street in Pattalam was partially waterlogged. Kalaiarasi, a senior citizen and a long-time resident, said: “I have been living here for almost 50 years, and waterlogging is nothing new for us. In fact, we have gotten used to it. Usually, water stagnates for at least three to four days after heavy rain. Now, after the storm-water drain works were taken up, the water is draining better.”

Water had entered many houses in Korattur, which received intense overnight rain. S. Sekaran, a resident, said many arterial roads, including Central and North Avenues, were under sheets of water. Those in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board colony were the worst affected. Power supply was not restored in areas such as Central Avenue, where water level did not recede till Thursday evening.

J. Gopalakrishnan, president, Federation of Residents’ Welfare Association, Korattur, said the canals in the locality and storm-water drains carried floodwater to their full capacity. Waterlogging on some arterial roads had slightly decreased as work was in progress to bail out water. “Water had entered many houses that were at a lower level than the road and built four decades ago. Residents were also affected by sewage mixing with rainwater,” he added.

The ESI Corporation Dispensary in Korattur was inundated. Residents said the hospital campus faced waterlogging, which lasted for at least a month, even after moderate rainfall. As a result, the staff ran the outpatient department outside. “The hospital is situated nearly three-feet below road level, resulting in frequent waterlogging,” a resident said.

In Kolathur, residents noted that rainwater stagnant on roads were pumped out continuously, and waterlogging receded by noon. There was waterlogging on Balaji Nagar Main Road.

Kamalakannan, a resident of 3rd Street, Vasu Nagar, Ponniammanmedu, said water had entered his house on Wednesday. “This is a low-lying area. Though the storm-water drain network was constructed six months ago, the inlet was clogged. A neighbour and I cleared the blockage around 10.30 p.m., after which the water drained to an extent,” he said.

The conditions of many arterial and interior roads were bad. Parts of Dr. Ambedkar College Road, near Ganeshapuram subway, Stephenson Road (M.M. Garden), Vyasarpadi, and T.H. Road in Old Washermenpet are in poor shape.

