Inundation plagues residents in and around city suburbs

Chennai

26 November 2020 01:15 IST

Sewage-mixed rainwater enters thousands of homes in suburbs; arterial roads like Anna Salai, E.V.R. Salai and ECR become flooded resulting in slow traffic

Several parts of the city, particularly the southern suburbs, were flooded, with rainwater entering houses and causing hardships to residents on Wednesday.

With Cyclone Nivar approaching, the city received heavy rain for the second successive day, leading to flooding in many areas like Velachery, Madipakkam, Adambakkam and suburbs surrounding Tambaram. Low lying areas along the Adyar river were also affected by flooding. Some places in the western suburbs, like Padi, also saw rainwater entering houses.

Due to the downpour till Wednesday morning, several streets in Velachery were submerged under sheets of rainwater. Annai Indra nagar, Anna Nagar, Balakrishna Nagar, V.G.P. Selva nagar, Tansi nagar, Ram Nagar, and Dhandeeswaram were flooded. Udayam Colony, which is located on the border of Velachery division, was completely waterlogged, with sewage overflowing in several places.

M. Arun, a resident of Udayam Colony, rued that the residents were facing stagnation of sewage-mixed rainwater every year with no solution provided by the Corporation. After the 2015 deluge, several car owners in Velachery parked their vehicles on higher ground, such as on the Velachery bridge and on the Station Road, located near the Perungudi railway station.

In Irumbuliyur near East Tambaram, heavy rain flooded low lying residential areas where hundreds of families live. Residents had to leave the ground floor and take refuge in the upper floors or in friends’ and relatives’ houses.

Mudichur, which was inundated heavily in 2015, also saw waterlogging. Medavakkam, Chitlapakkam and Tiruporur also saw inundation. At Kotturpuram, houses on ground floors in low lying streets were flooded.

One family in Kotturpuram that has a bed-ridden senior citizen said they were worried about getting flooded due to the water released from the Chembarambakkam reservoir.

“We were affected by the 2015 floods. The level of the concrete on our street has increased and is slightly more than our apartment. At least eight houses will be affected,” a resident said.

Roads in posh localities like Boat Club were also flooded. In Egmore, rainwater entered a few restaurants and other businesses as well.

In north Chennai, residents of several areas, including R.K. Nagar, complained of sewage mixing with rainwater as drains were clogged. In Korukkupet and Vyasarpadi, residents in flooded streets requested the Fisheries Department to send boats to evacuate them.

Anna Salai, E.V.R. Salai, Kamarajar Road, Nungambakkam High Road, 100 Feet Road, East Coast Road, Thiruvottiyur High Road and many other arterial roads were inundated with one feet to knee-deep water, and traffic was very slow on Wednesday.

Flooded subways

Subways, including the RBI subway, were found to be waterlogged. Selvaraj, an auto driver from Velachery, said, “It was very difficult to reach Central railway station since the roads were flooded everywhere.”

Seenu, a call taxi driver, said, “We moved slowly with extra caution as all roads were flooded. It was tough to travel in my car to reach Chepauk.”

Many bikers were stranded on roads as their vehicles broke down. In some sections, police personnel assisted motorists.