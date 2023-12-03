Inundation on P.S. Sivaswamy Salai: Chennai South MP suggests permanent solution

December 03, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST

On November 30, P.S. Sivaswamy Salai was out of bounds for vehicular traffic, steel barricades barring one end (near Vivekananda College) and a rope, the other (Royapettah High Road). The reason: much of the rainwater from the night of November 29 was lingering on and imparting a lake-like appearance to the road.

The emergency brought officials and elected representatives to the road and that included Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Member of Parliament, Chennai South, who was inspecting efforts to drain the road of rainwater.

She was particularly focussed the work being executed around the Buckingham Canal in Ganeshapuram to clear the outlets there and ensure free flow of rainwater from P.S. Sivaswamy Salai.

She noted that two outlets in Buckingham Canal had been desilted for this purpose. Water was being pumped into these outlets through motors. She suggested that these two outlets in the Buckingham Canal be made permanent conduits for clearing rainwater from PS Sivaswamy Salai. She revealed an intention to pursue the matter with Public Works Department, and added that Mylapore MLA Dha. Velu had already voiced this suggestion to PWD.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.