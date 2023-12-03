ADVERTISEMENT

Inundation on P.S. Sivaswamy Salai: Chennai South MP suggests permanent solution

December 03, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST

On November 30, as a result of persistent rains the previous day, the road resembled a lake

Tamizhachi Thangapandian, Chennai South MP, at P.S. Sivaswamy   Salai in Mylapore on November 30 | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

On November 30, P.S. Sivaswamy Salai was out of bounds for vehicular traffic, steel barricades barring one end (near Vivekananda College) and a rope, the other (Royapettah High Road). The reason: much of the rainwater from the night of November 29 was lingering on and imparting a lake-like appearance to the road.

The emergency brought officials and elected representatives to the road and that included Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Member of Parliament, Chennai South, who was inspecting efforts to drain the road of rainwater.

She was particularly focussed the work being executed around the Buckingham Canal in Ganeshapuram to clear the outlets there and ensure free flow of rainwater from P.S. Sivaswamy Salai.

She noted that two outlets in Buckingham Canal had been desilted for this purpose. Water was being pumped into these outlets through motors. She suggested that these two outlets in the Buckingham Canal be made permanent conduits for clearing rainwater from PS Sivaswamy Salai. She revealed an intention to pursue the matter with Public Works Department, and added that Mylapore MLA Dha. Velu had already voiced this suggestion to PWD.

