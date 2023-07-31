Intiative to help 1,000 govt. schoolchildren develop problem-solving skills launched

July 31, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamilians for Tamil Nadu (T4T), a project to enable 1,000 children from government schools gain creative problem-solving skills through specially-curated projects and collaborate with eminent professors across the world, was launched in the city on Monday.

The students will receive scholarships to access projects in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and humanities to nurture skills to solve real-world issues and will be guided in Tamil by professors across the world through the platform. This will lead to internship opportunities. The scheme has been introduced by Kruu, a project-based learning initiative founded by renowned pianist, educator and founder Anil Srinivasan.

Launching the project at an event hosted jointly by Rhapsody Music Foundation and Kruu, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said it would empower children in government schools and expose them to critical thinking and skills to resolve real-world issues through project-based learning.

He lauded Kruu’s initiative to provide platform for middle and high school students to learn and collaborate with professors and mentors across the world. On Kruu, Mr. Srinivasan said it was launched in 2022 and has reached nearly 2.55 lakh schoolchildren.

The students get to work in groups on curated projects, interact with best minds in the educational field and gain expertise. Kruu aims to foster entrepreneurship and empower students to be creative thinkers, he said.

Earlier, student teams from various city schools presented their projects based on IoT and machine learning for solving issues like better access to healthcare facilities, senior citizens mobility and mobile applications for children with autism.