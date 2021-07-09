‘Crime prevention plan needs digital technology boost’

CCTV surveillance is spruced up with rejuvenation of the third eye project under which the 1.4 lakh cameras will be brought back to life

In an interview, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal unveiled his strategies for effective maintenance of law and order and to bring down the crime rate in the city. Mr. Jiwal has been planning to revamp CCTV surveillance systems and patrolling. Excerpts

What strategy have you devised to bring down the crime rate in the expanding city?

The overall crime rate has gone up by 11 % between 2011 and 2021. The crime prevention strategy is designed to reduce the opportunities for criminals to commit crimes. This strategy, in the long term, has to be primed by embedding advanced digital technology that would act as a force multiplier. Already there is a short-term plan: 48 permanent vehicle checkpoints manned 24/7 by the local police and 12 checkpoints (for checking at night) manned by the traffic police with a special focus on violations of the Motor Vehicle Act and drunk driving. CCTV surveillance is being spruced up by rejuvenating the third eye project under which the 1.4 lakh cameras will be brought back to life and 42,000 more cameras will be installed to cover the grey areas... The CCTV camera surveillance shall help to identify criminals logically and faster.

With legal literacy and awareness of human rights on the increase, the police are hard-pressed to handle every case diligently. In such scenario, how would you handle habitual and hard-core criminals?

The habitual and hard-core criminals form a very small section of the otherwise law-abiding citizenry of the city. Though rehabilitation is always the priority, deterrent legal action within the framework of law is available against those engaging in repeated disturbances to public order. Legal literacy and awareness of human rights do not prevent the police from invoking these provisions. The use of preventive detention and the Code of Criminal Procedure sections relating to security has been streamlined. There is also a concerted effort to train the men and the officers in sharpening their skills in investigation with a scientific temper, following timeline and ensuring speedy conviction. Profiling of criminals is under way through face and fingerprint registration and the search management programme. This will not only help to profile the criminal individually but also the company he keeps and help to forecast to prevent further incidents. It is also proposed to form a special team, each headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, in the North and South Divisions to handle important cases against hard-core criminals on priority.

Many rowdy elements are detained under the Goondas Act but they manage to come out before the one-year term using loopholes in the legal procedure. How do you plan to prevent anti-social elements from exploiting the loopholes?

Preventive detention is a quasi-judicial function, which is the last resort and is invoked only when a rowdy element’s presence in society becomes detrimental to public order. There is a constant endeavour to see that procedural lapses, if any, are rectified as per the guidelines issued from time to time by the Hon’ble Courts. Of late, detailed guidelines have also been issued to the Deputy Commissioners of Police, who act as executive magistrates while initiating security proceedings. This will help to avoid lapses routinely pointed out by the Hon’ble Courts.

There is an increasing pressure on the land and real estate market as prices are going up. Land grabbing is not reported because of the fear of a backlash from criminal elements. How do you propose to handle this problem?

Serious land grabbing cases are handled by the Central Crime Branch in a professional manner. A professional and experienced team is dedicated to it. Aggrieved persons can file their complaints in person and through email and WhatsApp video calls. In many land issues, there is a thin line of difference between civil liability and criminal liability. Men and officers have been made aware of provisions of a government order issued in 2008 distinguishing between a case of civil nature and of criminal intent. One issue causes delay in the investigation of these cases because it requires verification of records, especially when the land records concerned are older than a decade. We are also going to bring out information material aimed at educating people buying and leasing of land, besides lending a premises to a tenant.

Cyber offences are increasing at an alarming rate. Do you have enough men and material to deal with these crimes?

It is a fact that offences relating to cyber laws have increased, as well as the reporting of such crimes. The affected people have the opportunity to prefer their complaints through various fora. In addition to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System’s online complaint facility, the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal provides an easy method of filing complaints without the need to bother about the jurisdiction. A cyber police station has been established in the city; but given the need, four more police stations have been proposed. Twelve cyber crime cell teams — one for each district headed by two trained sub-inspectors and 8 policemen — are going to be standardised. For monitoring and handling of cases city-wide, an additional post of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Investigation Cell, has been proposed. Two officers of the rank of Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police are also proposed to be re-deployed to the Cyber Investigation Cell. In addition, two technical inspectors and 16 technical sub-inspectors are in the process of being deployed to assist the cyber police stations and cyber crime cell teams. A standard operating procedure for effective response has been devised and circulated to all cyber crime cell teams. The cyber crime cell teams received 5,183 complaints from August 2020 to June 2021 and an amount of ₹4.55 crore was recovered.

Only a few victims of online frauds get their money back, the accused mostly go scot free...

It is a fact that if an operator hides behind a VPN or is stationed abroad, investigation takes more time and, at times, faces blocks too. For this purpose, the use of mutual legal treaties and sharing of letter rogatory [with other countries] are being resorted to. It is also proposed to streamline this aspect in consultation with the Central government agencies. The city police also propose to engage the Financial Intelligence Unit in certain cases for easy identification of criminals. However, members of the public are requested to immediately contact the local police or the city police to avail themselves of chargeback within 24 hours. A study is being done on how mobile service providers, Internet service providers, operators of job portals and banks are to be tied up to bring down all forms of online frauds.

Many victims of sexual offences are taking to social media to ventilate their grievances. They treat Twitter as a virtual police station. Is that advisable?

The city police do not consider the use of social media as trivial, but encourage victims and complainants to use them. We have been effectively handling such complaints, as is evident from the recent cases of sexual offences against some teachers and coaches, wherein the first complaint as well as later inputs mostly came through social media. There is a well-defined procedure for handling these cases. The crime against women and children unit and the all-women police stations have been advised to hear and handle such complaints with empathy. In addition, officers of the Social Welfare Department, the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women and the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights are always aligned with the police to ensure that a victim is helped morally and psychologically too. In the last two months alone, prompt action has been taken on such complaints leading to the filing of 55 cases under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Traffic congestion has been increasing phenomenally. We need intelligent management of traffic with the existing infrastructure. What are the plans to decongest the roads?

The approximate vehicle population in Chennai city is 61,33,340, as against 32,95,365 in 2010. It is a fact that the current situation does leave a traffic policeman helpless at times. To supplement his efforts, better traffic management systems are being planned. An Intelligence Traffic Management System has already been piloted at five junctions at Anna Nagar, under which automatic challaning of red light and stop-line violations, over-speeding and taking the wrong direction has been initiated. This pilot is generating approximately 20,000 challans a day. In the next phase, it is proposed to cover 50 junctions under the Mega City project with a similar system.

Snatching of mobile phones is rampant. Such stolen phones are sent to other States for sale in the grey market. Any idea to tackle this menace?

Phone and chain snatching is a matter of worry. Though not enough, it is a key consolation to reckon that 90% of those cases reported in the last two months stand detected. We have been feeding the phone numbers of all suspects in a central portal for alerting other law enforcement agencies and other State police. It also alerts all mobile service providers to monitor the International Mobile Equipment Identity number of such phones to locate them. Efforts are being made to tie up with neighbouring States to have a common practice of sharing information in such cases. Action has been taken against the receivers of these stolen assets. A study has been done and a three-pronged strategy of identifying hotspots, the origin of such criminals and frequency of offences during specific hours is being implemented. An enforcement plan is going to be rolled out to have visible as well as decoy policing in hotspots, conduct storming/blocking operations in areas from where such criminals originate and take care of the ballooning effect of such enforcement.

Many CCTV cameras are not functional. Is there a system to interconnect the devices. Is there a plan to revitalise this third eye policing?

The CCTVs in the city are of three types — cameras installed with government funds, cameras installed through sponsors and cameras installed by the public at homes and shops. Some of the approximately 1.4 lakh CCTVs have fallen into disuse. They have been listed and a district-wise team is being formed to bring them back into action. A database web interface portal has been readied and all cameras have been plotted on to a Google map. A SIM module is being worked upon, which when installed with DVR/NVR shall automatically update interactive databases on non-functional cameras. This will obviate delays due to physical checks and expedite repairs. It is also proposed to create a fund for regular maintenance of these cameras and create a 10% cloud -based database. It is further proposed to add 42,000 cameras to cover the existing grey areas.

What are the plans for visible policing in the city?

Chennai has 212 police personnel for every one lakh population. The UN has recommended 222 policemen per one lakh population and the Delhi Police have 269 men for one lakh population. Visible policing is the prime goal of any urban policing. As of now, 453 vehicles are in service. A scientific reorientation of their location is being done to respond to a situation faster. An e-beat system is being worked out in consonance with the State Crime Records Bureau, and the beta roll-out is expected in two months. Apart from the e-beat system, the age-old beat system is going to be strengthened. It is proposed to have three beats during the day and five beats, including nine crime beats, at night at each station. Manpower is being rationalised. Doorstep service for the elderly citizens and single women is going to be initiated after a database is generated. Mobile tracking of patrol vehicles to cover approximately 100 km by 3 patrols every day is being worked out. The patrolling will be done through a scientific roster so that in each locality, each street gets visited by the police in rotation.