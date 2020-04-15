Intersections turn awareness hubs

Several intersections in the city are now sporting paintings to create awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic, among motorists and pedestrians.
A senior police officer said, “The paintings create an impact on passersby and motorists. They cannot ignore them when they pass the area. It is part of our effort to make people adhere to prohibitory orders and physical distancing norms.”
Local artists have been engaged for art works on roads in Teynampet, Alwarpet, Egmore, Ashok Nagar, Villivakkam, Anna Nagar, Ambattur, Koyamebdu and Periamet.
M. Vadivel, an artist, said, “We decided to make paintings to create awareness and make people understand the consequences of loitering outside. Police stations are helping us and sponsoring supplies like paint.”
