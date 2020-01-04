Intersection of Anna Salai and General Patters Road turned into unauthorised parking spot

A few months after it was made two-way route, this section of Anna Salai, especially between Tarapore Towers and erstwhile Anand theatre, is fighting for it space. This battle is intense at its intersection with Thiru-Vi-Ka High Road, earlier known as General Patters Road, in Royapettah.

The struggle is against rows of vehicles including cars and two-wheelers were parked along the stretch towards Thousand Lights blocking the free flow of vehicular traffic on the stretch.

This stretch was restored as two-way route in 2019, after the operation of Metro Rail stations along the stretch.

“During rush hour, especially in the evenings, and during weekends, many vehicles mainly cars and two-wheelers, can be seen parked along the widened carriageway blocking movement of motorists,” says S. Naveen Kumar, a motorist from Royapettah.

Motorists say that visitors to commercial establishments who park their vehicles at the intersection of the stretch with Thiru-Vi-Ka High Road, are essentially taking the advantage of the one-way traffic change that is in place for the Thiru-Vi-Ka High Road as the stretch witness lower traffic movement due to the traffic change, effected a few months ago along with the restoration of two-way traffic on Anna Salai.

Such one-way traffic on Thiru-Vi-Ka High Road has left the stretch with more road space making it convenient for unauthorised parking at the intersection and also along the stretch of Anna Salai opposite Tarapore Towers.

Motorists say the traffic police and the State Highways, which maintains Anna Salai, should prevent such illegal parking along the stretch especially at the intersection.

“Steps will be taken to check such illegal parking near the intersection soon,” say traffic police sources.