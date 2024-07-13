ADVERTISEMENT

Interrogation of suspects in BSP leader’s murder under way, say police

Published - July 13, 2024 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

After a court permitted the custodial interrogation of the 11 accused for five days, the police took them from the Central Prison in Puzhal to an undisclosed destination

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of police personnel has been interrogating the 11 suspects arrested in connection with the recent murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K. Armstrong.

Sources said the interrogation was on to find out whether the murder was committed following any rivalry relating to the defunct Aarudhra Gold Trading firm, which cheated many depositors by promising good returns. “Investigation is on. They are being questioned to collect further evidence,” a police officer said. After a court permitted the custodial interrogation of the 11 suspects for five days, the police took them from the Central Prison in Puzhal to an undisclosed destination.

Dismissing allegations of a few political parties that the arrested men were not the real culprits, a senior police officer said: ”We have clearly ascertained through electronic evidence that the arrested men are the real suspects. We have scrutinised more 100 closed-circuit television camera footage, which showed their movement from the scene of the crime.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US