Interrogation of suspects in BSP leader’s murder under way, say police

A special team of police personnel has been interrogating the 11 suspects arrested in connection with the recent murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K. Armstrong.

Sources said the interrogation was on to find out whether the murder was committed following any rivalry relating to the defunct Aarudhra Gold Trading firm, which cheated many depositors by promising good returns. “Investigation is on. They are being questioned to collect further evidence,” a police officer said. After a court permitted the custodial interrogation of the 11 suspects for five days, the police took them from the Central Prison in Puzhal to an undisclosed destination.

Dismissing allegations of a few political parties that the arrested men were not the real culprits, a senior police officer said: ”We have clearly ascertained through electronic evidence that the arrested men are the real suspects. We have scrutinised more 100 closed-circuit television camera footage, which showed their movement from the scene of the crime.”

