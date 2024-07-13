GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Interrogation of suspects in BSP leader’s murder under way, say police

After a court permitted the custodial interrogation of the 11 accused for five days, the police took them from the Central Prison in Puzhal to an undisclosed destination

Published - July 13, 2024 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of police personnel has been interrogating the 11 suspects arrested in connection with the recent murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K. Armstrong.

Sources said the interrogation was on to find out whether the murder was committed following any rivalry relating to the defunct Aarudhra Gold Trading firm, which cheated many depositors by promising good returns. “Investigation is on. They are being questioned to collect further evidence,” a police officer said. After a court permitted the custodial interrogation of the 11 suspects for five days, the police took them from the Central Prison in Puzhal to an undisclosed destination.

Dismissing allegations of a few political parties that the arrested men were not the real culprits, a senior police officer said: ”We have clearly ascertained through electronic evidence that the arrested men are the real suspects. We have scrutinised more 100 closed-circuit television camera footage, which showed their movement from the scene of the crime.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.