International Women’s Day celebrated with fervour in the city

March 09, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

Be it a skit or a dance to entertain them or awards to recognise their work, many institutions in the city came up with special ways to celebrate women on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) celebrated by honouring Vidya Reddy, co-founder, Tulir-Centre for the Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse, Chennai. She was presented with the ‘Inspiring Woman’ Award as part of Dr. Hrishikesh Pai’s presidential initiative for Women’s Day celebrations of FOGSI 2023.

The Vaazhndhu Kaattuvom Project, which works to create self-reliant and self-sufficient communities by transforming the lives of over three lakh women in 31 districts across the State, celebrated the accomplishments of its mission. It’s CEO S. Divyadharshini said: “We endow women with professional training, certifications and mentoring that makes them employable (self or otherwise) and create further job markets. Our project is designed to work at grassroots level to personally touch women’s lives...”

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, launched a ‘job returnship programme’ for women — ENCORE — wherein they will offer short courses for a three-month duration and teach them soft skills and offer them career assistance.

At MGM Healthcare Hospital, there were several events as part of women’s health awareness campaign, including a talk by Jaishree Gajaraj, senior consultant, Obestrics and Gynaecology, MGM Healthcare. She spoke about the need for women to develop a healthy lifestyle and focus on it. Annai Veilankanni’s College for Women, along with India Turns Pink, inaugurated a breast cancer screening machine, as part of celebrations in their college, said Dev Anand, secretary of Anna Veilankanni Group of Educational Institutions. CSIR-Structural Engineering Research Centre (CSIR-SERC) and CSIR Madras Complex, Chennai, organised programmes with the theme ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’. Smitha Gopinath, principal scientist, CSIR-SERC, spoke about the work to be done with the help of innovation and technology.

At the celebrations held by the Students’ Social Responsibility Club of the Department of Management Studies, University of Madras, Rashmi Jawahar, project administration officer, United Nations Industrial Development Organization, spoke about climate change and how global green tech innovation and fintech were important for climate resilience.

Rajalakshmi Engineering College honoured several women, including carnatic musician Aruna Sairam; Geetha Madhavan, advocate, founder member and president of International Law and Strategic Analysis Institute; Deborah Thiagarajan, founder and director, Dakshina Chitra Museum; Maya Vedhamurthy, director, RSV Skin Clinic and senior consultant, Apollo Hospitals; R. Prabha, senior nutritionist NetProFan; and Malini Saravanan, Head-HR, Larsen and Toubro Limited. The Rotary Club of Madras East conferred Patricia Narayan, director of Sandeepha chain of hotels with the Women Entrepreneur Award 2023.