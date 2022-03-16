International Women’s Day celebrated in Ennore

Events organised by Coromandel International Limited

The Coromandel International Limited celebrated International Women’s Day in a grand manner at the Government Middle School, Nettukuppam, on Wednesday.

The company, which is part of the Murugappa Group, organised various events ideated by volunteers of Magic Bus. Entertainment and cultural programmes were conducted as part of the celebrations.

S. Ramesh, general manager and unit head of the company, highlighted the role of women in the smooth operation of the plant and the upkeep of the company premises. The event was attended by the local political representatives, village leaders.