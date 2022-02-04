International passenger operations at new integrated terminal to begin by June

AAI has sounded airlines, Customs and Immigration authorities on this

Air passengers will finally get a good experience as a part of the new integrated terminal will be functional in five months.

The Phase II modernisation project, estimated to cost ₹2,000 crore, is under construction in phases.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said this new integrated terminal would comprise domestic and international counters in one large building. At first, international passenger operations would be started by June.

“The construction is in full swing and we will finish it in June. At present, while the international departure operations are taking place at the T4 terminal, Anna International Terminal continues to get arriving passengers. Now, both these operations would be moved to the integrated terminal. We have already communicated to the airlines, customs and immigration authorities about this. It will happen over a period of a few weeks,” an official said.

Domestic section

The AAI will later pull down the AIT to take up construction of domestic traffic section.

This work may take one year to complete, officials said.

“The whole integrated terminal will be ready with both domestic and international operations by the end of 2024. Travelators will be installed within the terminal to link the domestic and international counters. In the new set up, international operations will function in the right and left part of the building while the domestic operations will be located in the centre. The connectivity will be seamless,” he added.

The new integrated terminal will bring the much-needed relief to passengers as the arrivals still continue to happen in the AIT which is an old building built several years ago.

Passengers have been irked with the state of the international arrival and have often taken to social media to give vent to their frustration. Meanwhile, the air side expansion with building of rapid exit taxiways and straightening of B taxiway is expected to bring down the congestion too in the near future.