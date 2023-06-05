International passenger cruise vessel from Chennai to Sri Lanka flagged off

June 05, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday flagged off the first regular international cruise passenger vessel mv Empress from Chennai Port that will connect three ports on Sri Lanka. The first regular international cruise service will link ports including Hambantota and Trincomalee in Sri Lanka. GAC shipping (India) Pvt. Ltd. played a role in initiating this international cruise service, according to a press release. “To cater to varied customers, the tours packages onboard mv Empress will be offered for two nights, three nights, four nights and five nights. During its run at sea, mv Empress will be touching three ports in Sri Lanka and return to Chennai,” a press release said.

The cruise terminal in Chennai was developed in 2018 at a cost of ₹17.21 crore over an area of 2,880 sq. m. and can house 3,000 persons at a time with various facilities such as shopping counters, baggage scanners and immigration counters. In May last year, Chennai Port and Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt. Ltd. had signed an MoU to create a cruise circuit and following that domestic cruise services took off from Chennai.